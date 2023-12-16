Nicki Minaj Shares Details On Upcoming Documentary

K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

During her December 13th appearance on Watch What Happens Live, Nicki Minaj discussed her upcoming documentary. Still reeling from her Pink Friday 2 album release, the rapper sat down with host Andy Cohen and revealed that the new film could be released as soon as March 2024.

“The documentary is absolutely still coming. I’ll of course add some new stuff going on in it to reflect the aftermath of Pink Friday 2 and stuff like that, but it’s done,” she revealed. Check out her remarks on the forthcoming documentary below.