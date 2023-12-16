Andre 3000 Recalls Meeting Prince For the First Time

K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

During a recent visit to the Questlove Supreme podcast, veteran rapper Andre 3000 recalled a unique encounter with late music legend Prince.

“I [had] met Prince in passing. [Around the time of] The Love Below, I lived in L.A. I remember me and the homie goin’ out to a club on Sunset [Boulevard],” he started. “So I got over to this booth, and it’s Prince, and he’s sitting. And I’m very nervous, man. He motions his hand [to sit down]. I sat down and I didn’t know what to say.”

“He could tell that I didn’t know what to say. So I’m sitting there, and he starts talking about ‘Hey Ya,’” he continued. “But what he said, I didn’t know how to take it, if he was taking a dig at me or what. He said, ‘I like that song, ‘Hey Ya,’ man, like, I thought I was the only person who did songs in those tempos.’ That’s what he said to me. I didn’t know if he was like, ‘Mmm. Take that, n***a.’ I didn’t know how to take it; this is my hero,” he recounted.

“The album had just come out, and we were trying to figure out the next single. And so I didn’t know what to say him, so I said, ‘Hey, have you heard the album?’ He’s like, ‘Yeah, I heard it.’ I say, ‘Well, what do you think the next single should be?’ Then he said another Prince thing; he said, ‘In my day, we only had one shot.’ Basically, he was saying, it don’t matter now, whatever you do, it don’t matter. And I didn’t know how to take that either. It’s like, okay, cool,” he added. Check out Andre 3000’s Prince story and full Questlove Supreme episode below.