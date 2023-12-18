K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Despite the horrendous conditions on Sunday at Bank of America Stadium, the Panthers were able to get an upset win over the division-rival Atlanta Falcons to put a serious dent in their playoff hopes as Carolina now has 2 wins. To recap the Panthers win in the dreary conditions with Kyle Bailey was Steve Smith Sr to look at the positives from yesterday’s game.

One of the main topics that Steve broke down with Kyle is how impressive the Panthers defense has been under Ejiro Evero despite multiple key injuries throughout the season Steve hopes he doesn’t leave and he thinks he could be better off by staying another year in Carolina with the new coach by building up his vision to what type of defense he wants to run.

Steve also broke down the growth of Derrick Brown this year, as well as how the offense has changed since the firing of Frank Reich.

LISTEN TO THE FULL CONVERSATION WITH KYLE BAILEY HERE:

Steve Smith Sr. Breaks Down The Panthers 9-7 Win Over Atlanta was originally published on wfnz.com