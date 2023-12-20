K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

The Rocky Mount Martin Luther King, Jr. Commission invites students in grades 6-12 to participate in the Thirty-sixth Annual MLK Oratorical Competition during the Martin Luther King, Jr. Celebrations in January 2024. The Oratorical Competition will be held on Saturday, January 6, 2024, at 9:00 a.m. at the Imperial Centre at 270 Gay Street, Rocky Mount NC, 27804.

More details here

The speech theme for students in grades 6-8 is “I Too Am Worthy”. For students in grades 9-12, the theme is “Be True to the Promise”. The maximum time for the presentation is three (3) minutes.

The commission has decided to host an information session for interested parents and students who may have questions regarding the competition. This will take place on Monday, November 6, 2023 at 6:00 pm at the Booker T. Theater located at 170 E. Thomas Street.

If necessary, the Imperial Center staff will implement a plan that will address all the social distance requirements. The individual speeches will also be available on YouTube, allowing family members to enjoy them.

There will be first, second and third place winners in both categories of the competition. First place winners will receive $175.00, second place – $150.00 and third place – $125.00. All participants will receive certificates of participation.

Please distribute the attached applications, guidelines, and consent forms to interested students and return them by Tuesday, January 2, 2024, to: Human Relations Department, 331 S. Franklin Street, Rocky Mount, NC 27804, or fax them to 252-972-1554.

Thank you in advance for your time and dedication. For additional information contact Archie Jones at (252) 972-1180 or archie.jones@rockymountnc.gov.

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter: @The_KarenClark

YouTube: The Karen Clark

Rocky Mount Students, Sign Up For MLK Oratorical Competition was originally published on foxync.com