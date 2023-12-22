Coco Jones Says “The Industry For Dark-Skinned Black Women Has Gotten Better”

K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

TV and music star Coco Jones believes representation for Black women in the entertainment industry has been positively progressing. During a recent interview, the platinum recording artist spoke about her stellar couple of years in music and acting and shared her thoughts on how far the industry has come. Reportedly Courtney ‘Coco‘ Jones spoke on the topic while thinking about the recent achievements she’s seen in her career. In case you’re unfamiliar, the actress has previously been candid about experiencing colorism and years of rejection after leaving Disney Channel and being dropped from her record label back in 2014.

Jones reportedly stated on the matter:

“I definitely feel like the industry for dark-skinned Black women has gotten better and better, especially since I was a young girl…And I think the more storylines and the more positions of power that are told from a woman of color’s perspective, the more opportunities [there are] for women to play those roles and to hire women that would understand those storylines.”

Stepping back full throttle into music last year, however, the 25-year-old explained that she was unsure of how her hit single “ICU” would initially be received, stating:

“When I made ‘ICU’, I didn’t know if it would work in this time, in this generation. I didn’t know if it was too slow or too soulful. I didn’t know how the world would respond. I was just creatively experimenting,”

She added:

“But I’m really grateful when I perform ‘ICU’ because the audience is screaming the lyrics at the top of their lungs. The last time that I had that type of reaction was when I was 14 or 15, and I was doing Disney Channel stuff.”

Despite her hesitations, the song went on the become Jones‘ first ever Billboard Hot 100 entry. Additionally, the single and the 2022 EP the song was featured on, “What I Didn’t Tell You”, has earned her 5 Grammy nominations at the 2024 awards show. Things have consistently seemed to be heading in an upward trajectory for Jones as she also landed a starring role on the Will Smith re-imagined drama series Bel-Air, which will soon have a 3rd season. The entertainer says that knowing her own experience of what she went through trying to book roles and make music nearly a decade ago, she truly believes the industry has become more inclusive.