Listen Live
Arts & Entertainment

Lil Baby brings out J. Cole and more at His Birthday Concert

Published on December 29, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

K97.5 Featured Video
CLOSE
Dreamville Festival Day 1: Lil Baby, Fivio Foriegn, Morray & More Hit The Stage! [Photos]

Source: @Justinmyview / other

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Lil Baby celebrated his 29th birthday with a birthday party concert in Atlanta. Titled “Lil Baby And Friends,” the event saw the rapper performing a number of his hits. It also featured guest appearances from J. Cole, Yung Miami, Quavo, 42 Dubb and several more.

Check Out via IG

 

 

 

More from K97.5

K97.5

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close