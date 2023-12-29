Lil Baby brings out J. Cole and more at His Birthday Concert

Lil Baby celebrated his 29th birthday with a birthday party concert in Atlanta. Titled “Lil Baby And Friends,” the event saw the rapper performing a number of his hits. It also featured guest appearances from J. Cole, Yung Miami, Quavo, 42 Dubb and several more.
