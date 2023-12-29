Listen Live
Arts & Entertainment

Cardi B and LL Cool J to perform at Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve

Published on December 29, 2023

LL Cool J and Cardi B are set to join the lineup for the upcoming Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest.

According to Deadline, the Queens rapper will do a medley of his hits with DJ Z-Trip from Times Square in New York City just before midnight. Meanwhile, the “I Like It” hitmaker is set to premiere her performance poolside from Miami Beach’s Fontainebleau.

The star-studded event already boasts names like Doechii, Megan Thee Stallion, Janelle Monáe, Ludacris, Post Malone, and Tyla. The special will air live on ABC at 8 p.m. ET on Dec. 31, marking the 52nd broadcast of the New Year’s Eve special by Dick Clark Productions.

