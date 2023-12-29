Cardi B and LL Cool J to perform at Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve

LL Cool J and Cardi B are set to join the lineup for the upcoming Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest.
According to Deadline, the Queens rapper will do a medley of his hits with DJ Z-Trip from Times Square in New York City just before midnight. Meanwhile, the “I Like It” hitmaker is set to premiere her performance poolside from Miami Beach’s Fontainebleau.
The star-studded event already boasts names like Doechii, Megan Thee Stallion, Janelle Monáe, Ludacris, Post Malone, and Tyla. The special will air live on ABC at 8 p.m. ET on Dec. 31, marking the 52nd broadcast of the New Year’s Eve special by Dick Clark Productions.
-
Allegations From A Suspect TikTok Video Has Bishop T. D. Jakes Trending On X For All The Wrong Reasons
-
Cardi B. Got The Smoke For Offset & Nicki Minaj; Social Media Reacts
-
Congrats! Tamar Braxton And Jeremy ‘JR’ Robinson Are Engaged Again
-
Another One: Kevin Hart Slaps YouTuber Tasha K With Lawsuit Accusing Her of Defamation & Extortion, X Users React
-
Who has the Best Christmas Rap Songs?
-
Asking For A Friend: “My Fiancé’s Religious Beliefs Are Ruining Christmas!”
-
Kanye West Apologizes To Jewish Community For His Anti Semitic Remarks, Social Media Reacts
-
FSU Football Mourns Loss of Assistant Coach Jada Brown