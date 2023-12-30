Listen Live
Entertainment News

Former President Barack Obama Reveals His Favorite Songs of 2023

Published on December 30, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

K97.5 Featured Video
CLOSE
President Obama Addresses African Union

Source: President Obama in Ethiopia (SIMON MAINA/AFP/Getty Images) / Getty

Former president Barack Obama has shared some of his favorite music from the year 2023, releasing a playlist that includes songs from slew of artists across various different genres. The end of the year playlist includes tracks from the likes of Megan Thee Stallion, Beyonce, 6lack, Tems, Tyla, Brent Faiyaz, Victoria Monet, and more. Check out the full list of songs from the former commander-in-chief below.

RELATED TAGS

Barack Obama

More from K97.5

K97.5

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close