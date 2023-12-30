Former President Barack Obama Reveals His Favorite Songs of 2023

K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Former president Barack Obama has shared some of his favorite music from the year 2023, releasing a playlist that includes songs from slew of artists across various different genres. The end of the year playlist includes tracks from the likes of Megan Thee Stallion, Beyonce, 6lack, Tems, Tyla, Brent Faiyaz, Victoria Monet, and more. Check out the full list of songs from the former commander-in-chief below.