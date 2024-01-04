Police responded to a “shots fired” call at Goldsboro’s Berkeley Mall on Thursday (Jan. 4), according to WRAL News.
Authorities arrived at the mall along Berkeley Boulevard before noon. NC State Highway Patrol, Wayne County Sheriff’s deputies and local firefighters all responded to the scene.
No one was injured, and police say that two individuals are in custody. The mall, along with neighboring Greenwood Middle School on Ash Street, is on lockdown as a search is ongoing for others who may have been involved.
This is a developing story.
Lockdown In Effect For Goldsboro Mall After Shots Fired was originally published on foxync.com
-
Allegations From A Suspect TikTok Video Has Bishop T. D. Jakes Trending On X For All The Wrong Reasons
-
T.I. and Tiny Harris Sued For Alleged Sexual Assault
-
Congrats! Tamar Braxton And Jeremy ‘JR’ Robinson Are Engaged Again
-
EXCUSE ME?! College Chancellor Fired For X-Rated Side Hustle With Wife
-
Another One: Kevin Hart Slaps YouTuber Tasha K With Lawsuit Accusing Her of Defamation & Extortion, X Users React
-
Mystery Unveiled: Meet ‘RHOP’ Star Mia Thornton’s New Man Revealed On New Year’s
-
Asking For A Friend: “My Fiancé’s Religious Beliefs Are Ruining Christmas!”
-
Who has the Best Christmas Rap Songs?