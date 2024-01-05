Gladys Knight, Donna Summer, N.W.A., and The Clark Sisters To Receive Lifetime Achievement Award Ahead Of 2024 Grammys

The Recording Academy announced the honorees for the annual Special Merit Awards Ceremony, which occurs a day before the 66th GRAMMY Awards. The Lifetime Achievement Award alongside others like Donna Summer, The Clark Sisters, Gladys Knight and more. In addition to N.W.A., Hip-Hop pioneer DJ Kool Herc will be honored with the Trustees Award, which is presented to people who have made significant contributions to the field of recording during their career in music.
-
Allegations From A Suspect TikTok Video Has Bishop T. D. Jakes Trending On X For All The Wrong Reasons
-
T.I. and Tiny Harris Sued For Alleged Sexual Assault
-
Congrats! Tamar Braxton And Jeremy ‘JR’ Robinson Are Engaged Again
-
EXCUSE ME?! College Chancellor Fired For X-Rated Side Hustle With Wife
-
Mystery Unveiled: Meet ‘RHOP’ Star Mia Thornton’s New Man Revealed On New Year’s
-
Another One: Kevin Hart Slaps YouTuber Tasha K With Lawsuit Accusing Her of Defamation & Extortion, X Users React
-
Asking For A Friend: “My Fiancé’s Religious Beliefs Are Ruining Christmas!”
-
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2023