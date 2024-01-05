Listen Live
Gladys Knight, Donna Summer, N.W.A., and The Clark Sisters To Receive Lifetime Achievement Award Ahead Of 2024 Grammys

Published on January 5, 2024

The Recording Academy announced the honorees for the annual Special Merit Awards Ceremony, which occurs a day before the 66th GRAMMY Awards.  The Lifetime Achievement Award alongside others like Donna Summer, The Clark Sisters, Gladys Knight and more. In addition to N.W.A., Hip-Hop pioneer DJ Kool Herc will be honored with the Trustees Award, which is presented to people who have made significant contributions to the field of recording during their career in music.

