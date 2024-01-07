Nia Long Reaches $32,500 Monthly Child Support Agreement With Ime Udoka

Nia long has reached a child support agreement with her ex-partner Ime Udoka and according to The Blast, the actress will receive $32,500 per month. As it pertains to the custody agreement between the two, Long and Udoka will share custody of their 12-year-old son. Reports indicate that Udoka’s income is $465,000 per month, which would indicate a monthly payment of $56,389, however, the ex-couple agreed on $32,500 instead.
