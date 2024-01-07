Listen Live
Entertainment News

Nia Long Reaches $32,500 Monthly Child Support Agreement With Ime Udoka

Published on January 7, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

K97.5 Featured Video
CLOSE
Nia Long Uncensored

Source: Courtesy of TV One / Courtesy of TV One

Nia long has reached a child support agreement with her ex-partner Ime Udoka and according to The Blast, the actress will receive $32,500 per month. As it pertains to the custody agreement between the two, Long and Udoka will share custody of their 12-year-old son. Reports indicate that Udoka’s income is $465,000 per month, which would indicate a monthly payment of $56,389, however, the ex-couple agreed on $32,500 instead.

RELATED TAGS

Ime Udoka Nia Long

More from K97.5

K97.5

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close