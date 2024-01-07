New Jay-Z and D’Angelo Collaboration Announced

In preparation for the release of the upcoming film, The Book of Clarence, journalist Elliott Wilson sat down with the film’s director Jeymes Samuel, and the film’s producer, Jay-Z. During their discussion about the movie, they revealed that the soundtrack will be released on January 12th, and that an exciting collaboration between Jay-Z and singer D’Angelo will be on the project.
“It’s so deep. We got D’Angelo and Jay-Z on the same track. Like, 9 minutes and 32 seconds of absolute, soulful, biblical bliss,” Jeymes Samuel revealed. Check out the thrilling announcement below.
