Prepare for Bad Weather Tuesday, RDU!

K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Duke Energy crews on Monday are preparing for strong, damaging winds and heavy rainfall expected on Tuesday’s WRAL Weather Alert Day.

The Triangle will be under a Level 2 risk on Tuesday, when severe storms are likely to begin in the Triangle around 6 p.m. or 7 p.m. The severe potential will be greater south and east of the Triangle, where multiple WRAL counties are under a Level 3 risk, including Cumberland and Harnett.

Those southeastern counties will be most likely to see power outages and severe storms on Tuesday in the evening hours, but damaging winds and heavy rain will also put the Triangle at risk.

Rainfall totals on Tuesday could exceed 2 to 4 inches in some spots. In the Triangle, we could see up to 3 inches of rain.

Localized flooding will be a threat, along with damaging winds. We could see wind gusts as strong as 50 to 55 mph Tuesday, approaching severe-level winds of 58 mph.