Dino Exhibit Coming to Raleigh!

Dinos Alive: An Immersive Experience is coming to Raleigh in February.

The exhibit will include 80 animatronic dinosaurs, virtual reality, hands-on activities and a 5,000-square-foot virtual aquarium.

Dinos Alive runs from Feb. 8 to April 8 at Exhibition Hub Art Center Raleigh at 6240 Glenwood Ave.

“Raleigh was home to many dinosaurs during the Mesozoic era, which makes us very proud to be bringing them back in such a realistic way,” said John Zaller, executive producer for Exhibition Hub. “Carolinians have come out en masse to enjoy our previous experiences, and we have designed Dinos Alive to continue to deliver those exceptional immersive and educational experiences that our guests have come to expect.”

The exhibit will feature dinosaurs from all three periods in the Mesozoic era.

Exhibition Hub and event promoter Fever have previously presented the Van Gogh and Art of the Brick experiences in Raleigh.

Dinos Alive has already visited Los Angeles, Seattle, Washington D.C., Seoul, Melbourne and Brussels. CNN named it a “Must See Attraction.”

Ticket prices start at $19.90. Tickets go on sale Jan. 10, but fans can join a waitlist to get access to early bird tickets.