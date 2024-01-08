JAY-Z Wins Emmy For His Role In Rihanna’s Super Bowl Halftime Show

K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

JAY Z earned another Emmy for his work on the NFL’s Super Bowl Halftime Show.

On Saturday, January 6, the 75th Primetime Creative Arts Emmy Awards held the first night of its previous postponed events. During the ceremony held at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, Hov and Hamish Hamilton won the award for Outstanding Directing for a Variety Special for their work on the Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show starring Rihanna. They were nominated alongside Joel Gallen (Chris Rock: Selective Outrage), Linda Mendoza (Wanda Sykes: I’m an Entertainer), Paul Miller (Carol Burnett: 90 Years of Laughter + Love) and Glenn Weiss (The Oscars).

This is the third time Hov has won an Emmy for his involvement in the NFL’s Super Bowl Halftime Show. Last year, JAY-Z won the award for Outstanding Variety Special (Live) for the 2022 performance starring Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, Kendrick Lamar and special guest 50 Cent. The groundbreaking set also won the award for Outstanding Production Design for a Variety Special. Prior to that, JAY-Z won a Sports Emmy for Outstanding Music Composition/Direction/Lyrics for his performance of “Run This Town” with Riri live at Super Bowl XLIV in 2011.

JAY-Z won his latest Emmy on the same night of the premiere of The Book of Clarence. The Roc Nation founder attended the premiere and participated in a rare Q&A with the film’s director Jeymes Samuel moderated by Elliott Wilson. During their discussion, Samuel confirmed Hov’s upcoming collaboration with D’Angelo will appear on the film’s soundtrack.

Congratulations to JAY-Z and Hamish Hamilton!