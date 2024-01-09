It’s Official! Mebane is getting a Buc-ee’s!

K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Buc-ee’s is coming to Mebane. After an 8-hour city council meeting Monday night, the council voted unanimously to approve the rezoning and special use permit to build North Carolina’s first Buc-ee’s.

The gas station will be at 1425 Trollingwood-Hawfields Road near Interstate 85 and Interstate 40. Currently, the closest Buc-ee’s to the Triangle is in Florence, South Carolina.

The decision goes against what the county planning board recommended. In December, the planning board voted to deny recommending the project.

There is no timetable for when the gas station will open or when construction will start.

‘We don’t need this here in Mebane’

More than 70 Mebane residents spoke Monday during the meeting to voice their opinions about the gas station coming to North Carolina. The meeting that began at 6 p.m. Monday and didn’t end until around 2 a.m. Tuesday.

Representatives with Buc-ee’s spoke for hours at the meeting, sharing the impact of the 75,000 square-foot station with 120 gas pumps and 600 parking spots.

Some people in the room said they do not want the gas station to come to Mebane.

“We don’t need this here in Mebane,” Tyler Whitley said. “I’m here for our town because I don’t think we need 500 cars per hour bringing their exhaust, and environmental health exposures, into our city.”