Mike Epps is Mad that Katt Williams did not Mention Him

Epps was only half-joking when he admitted that he was “jealous” that Williams “broke the internet” following his explosive appearance on the “Club Shay Shay” podcast. The Friday After Next and First Sunday star mowed down fellow comedians like blades of grass, inciting a tidal wave of fan reaction and backlash from Williams’ contemporaries.

But Epps, who co-starred with Williams in the classic Friday After Next, was the one comedian who actually wanted to be talked about — good or bad — in the ratings bonanza podcast episode that was hosted by NFL icon Shannon Sharpe.

Via TicToc Mike Epps said

“Ai`ght, I admit I got a little jealous, man. Katt broke the internet and didn’t even say my name, good or bad,” Epps told his followers on TikTok.

“I need the press, too, n—-, s—,” Epps continued. “Say something about me in [the ‘Club Shay Shay’ podcast]. Say something bad about me. I got a special coming out. I need the press!”