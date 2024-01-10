Family Friendly Things to do Indoors in Raleigh!

K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

When the weather doesn’t cooperate for an outdoor day at the park, consider checking out one of these Raleigh indoor playgrounds and trampoline parks for your children.

Raleigh indoor playgrounds and trampoline parks

Alara + Zane

An indoor children’s playroom and children’s store located in North Hills. Reserve your time spot and prepay on their website. Recommended for ages 0-8.

Location: 200 Park at N Hills St Suite 120, Raleigh, NC 27609

Adventure Landing

The Raleigh location features an indoor arcade and laser tag best for older children, along with outdoor activities for those nicer days.

Location: 3311 Capital Blvd, Raleigh, NC 27604

Buffaloe Lanes

A local chain of bowling alleys including North and South Raleigh locations. Features bowling lanes and an arcade. Family packages including bowling, shoe rentals and arcade credits are available. Open seven days a week from nine to ten o’clock, with Starlight late night bowling offered on Fridays and Saturday nights until 1:00 a.m. Closed on Sunday mornings.

Location: 5900 Oak Forest Dr, Raleigh, NC 27616

Crabtree Valley Mall Play space

If you are already spending your rainy day at the mall, give your kids a break from the shopping at the mall’s playspace and coin-operated rides sit on the first floor next to Sears.

Location: 4325 Glenwood Ave, Raleigh