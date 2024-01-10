Waffle House Now Accepts Online Orders!

K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

If you know anything about ordering at Waffle House for some late night grub, it can often be a hassle! The phone calls never get answered, you have to go inside and wait forever for your food, well all that changes!

You can now place an online order for Waffle House and pick it up when it’s ready. Even though a waffle house delivery service would be nice, I very much so would use the website to place an order and just head to the location when it is ready.

So, do with this information what you will for the next time you are craving an All Star Special.