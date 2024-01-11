Free sugar cookies for kids return to Harris Teeter stores

K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Do you remember getting free sugar cookies at Harris Teeter as a child? I do!

The cookies disappeared for years, but Harris Teeter just announced the beloved free sugar cookies are making a return. They can be found in clear boxes at displays near the bakery and deli area of all Harris Teeter stores.

A Harris Teeter spokesperson said the cookies were removed from grocery stores out of caution during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We are so excited to bring them back for children and children at heart to enjoy for years to come,” the spokesperson said.

In a news release Harris Teeter’s mascot, Harry the Happy Dragon, made the announcement official.

“I’ve been reading your letters asking me to bring back my favorite cookies,” said Harry the Happy Dragon. “Well, I’ve heard you! After making more than a little mess in my kitchen, I’m thrilled to introduce a whole new group of shoppers in training to these sweet treats. I hope to see you at a Harris Teeter store soon!”