Local MLK Day Events Happening This Weekend and Monday

Multiple events and volunteer opportunities will be held over the holiday weekend to honor Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

There are also some great MLK Day of service projects to check out:

Raleigh MLK Day events

Friday, Jan. 12

Triangle Martin Luther King, Jr. Holiday Kickoff Event: 44th Annual Wreath Laying Ceremony – Join this gathering of local leaders, clergy, and community for the Triangle MLK Holiday Weekend kickoff event and wreath-laying ceremony at the statue of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. to honor his life and as a symbol of solidarity towards achieving a more beloved community at Martin Luther King, Jr. Memorial Gardens in Raleigh at 9 a.m.

Saturday, Jan. 13

National Day of Racial Healing – The YMCA of the Triangle, Triangle Martin Luther King, Jr. Committee, and the Encouraging Place invite all leaders, churches, youth organizations, and families to join us for a community conversation on Racial Healing. It will be held from 9 a.m. to noon at First Baptist Church on Salisbury Street.

Monday, Jan. 15

The 44st Annual Martin Luther King, Jr. Triangle Interfaith Prayer Breakfast – This will be held at Sheraton Imperial Hotel in RTP at 7:15 p.m. The event will be live-streamed on WRAL.com and in the WRAL News app. WRAL is a proud sponsor.

The 44th Annual Martin Luther King Memorial March – This event invites all civic organizations, community leaders, and families for this annual march which starts at 11 a.m. at the state capitol building.

The 44th Annual Martin Luther King Noon Observation – This will be held at the Martin Marietta Center in downtown Raleigh and feature Reverend Sharon Dean, Senior Pastor at Wake Chapel in Raleigh and The Renowned Martin Luther King All Children’s Choir.

44th Annual Martin Luther King, Jr. Evening Musical Celebration – This will be held at the Martin Marietta Center in downtown Raleigh and feature local and national artists. This event is free and open to the public.

John Chavis Memorial Park presents King Day: A Celebration of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. – This event will celebrate Dr. King’s life through service, children’s activities and more between 12 p.m. and 3 p.m.

Cary MLK Day events

Friday, Jan. 12

MLK Dreamfest Weekend: Comedy show with Azeem – For nearly twenty years, Azeem’s comedy has brought laughter to millions of people worldwide. His ability to build bridges across gender, ethnicity, and religious lines has earned him the title of “holistic healer through humor.”

Saturday, Feb. 13

Dreamfest: Tellebration – This engaging storytelling event for children will feature award-winning storyteller, Willa Brigham, who will share inspiring stories for youth. Includes hands-on craft activities for kids. Please bring a children’s book to donate to Read and Feed. It will be held at Page-Walker Arts and History Center.

Dreamfest Celebration: It Takes A Village To Realize A Dream – This event will include a community resource fair, art zone, food, and a cultural arts show at Cary Arts Center.

2024 Dreamfest Celebration Charitable Collection – The Western Wake Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Inc. will sponsor a ” Love Our Neighbor” charitable collection on behalf of The Carying Place, in Cary. Donations will be accepted in the Cary Arts Center lobby for the duration of the 2024 MLK Dreamfest Celebration event. See a list of items needed.

Sunday, Jan. 14

MLK Dreamfest Interfaith Service: “A Call to Conscience” – Christ the King Lutheran Church, welcomes all faiths to a celebration in honor of the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. The program theme is “A Call To Conscience” taken from the title of Dr. King’s book.

It Takes a Village: Community Meal & Discussion – In the spirit of the Reverend Dr. Martin L King Jr., you are invited to join the Coalition For Better Tomorrows for dinner, community fellowship and interactive self exploration games that are sure to lead to interesting discussions.

Monday, Jan. 15

Walk for Hope on MLK Day – The MT Zion Church family, friends, and the community are invited to lace up the tennis shoes/ sneakers/ kicks and walk to raise awareness for the unhoused/homeless by partnering with Love from Above & Oak City Cares. Please bring donations to the walk.

Durham MLK Day Events

Saturday, Jan. 14

MLK Event: Celebrating the Legacy Through the Arts – Participants will enjoy a series of activities highlighting the life of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. including visual art displays, poetry open mic, community discussions, live performances, arts and crafts projects and more at W.D. Hill Recreation Center.

Monday, Jan. 15

Dream Big MLK Book Drive and Community Celebration – This event will feature performances from Paperhand Puppet Intervention, an appearance from Wool E. Bull, a market and a performance from the Bouncing Bulldogs. The event will be held at the Golden Belt Campus at 800 Taylor St. between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m.