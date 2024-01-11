Lil Wayne, JAY-Z, Doja Cat and more to appear on ‘The Book of Clarence’ soundtrack

K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

This Friday (Jan. 12), fans will head into theaters to see The Book of Clarence, a biblical comedy-drama that was directed by Jeymes Samuel. The film boasts an ensemble cast that includes LaKeith Stanfield, Alfre Woodard, Teyana Taylor, and Caleb McLaughlin.

On Tuesday (Jan. 9), fans were able to check out the tracklisting for The Book of Clarence‘s official soundtrack, which was led by the Lil Wayne, Buju Banton, and Shabba Ranks-assisted collaboration “Hallelujah Heaven.” Jorja Smith, Kodak Black, Doja Cat, Kid Cudi, Adekunle Gold, and more added to the 11-track compilation. Previously reported, JAY-Z, who served as one of the film’s executive producers, and D’Angelo contributed to a song titled “I Want You Forever,” which has a runtime of 9 minutes and 33 seconds.

“I come from an age where we celebrate the score, right?” Samuel said to Billboard when asked about the soundtrack and its overall importance. “We don’t really celebrate the score anymore and then soundtracks are like a byproduct [with] various artists, but they’re not really related to the film and they don’t weave in and out of the score.”

Samuels, who’s also known by his musical alter ego The Bullitts, continued, “Because I write the movie, direct the movie, compose the entire score, and write and produce every song on the soundtrack, [the songs] all swim in and out of each other. And then you can celebrate the score and celebrate the songs as individual pieces or as part of the movie.”

Check out the tracklisting for Samuel’s audio accompaniment to The Book of Clarence below.

The Book Of Clarence (The Motion Picture Soundtrack) tracklist: