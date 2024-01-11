JJ Jansen on the Current Coaching Market

K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

The Panthers coaching search is well underway with ten interview requests out for external candidates to go along with their two internal candidates. The team conducted and concluded their first interview virtually on Wednesday, as they sat down and heard the pitch from interim head coach Chris Tabor, who posted a 1-5 record after taking over for Frank Reich in Week 12 of the season.

The team still has at least eleven interviews to conduct as they search for their tenth head coach in franchise history. Here is the list of remaining coaching candidates that will interview with the team at some point.

Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan

Buccaneers offensive coordinator Dave Canales

Panthers defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero

Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson

Eagles offensive coordinator Brian Johnson

Ravens defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald

Ravens offensive coordinator Todd Monken

Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris

Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn

Texans offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik

Dolphins offensive coordinator Frank Smith

On Thursday, the team’s long snapper JJ Jansen stopped by with the Mac & Bone Show and was asked about the modern head coaches and the advantages of both offensive and defensive guys.

There’s a lot of different styles and obviously the NFL has moved with its rules to a very offensive minded league. Most of the best new, young coaches tend to be offense. Obviously there’s some defensive coaches now that have had long, long track records. I think the biggest thing that you see is a head coach and it’s coordinators that do a really good job of putting the players in a position to be successful and I think that’s the biggest thing. However you do that is sort of its own characteristic to your team. The thing that I think you see a lot of offensive coaches is they do have a great opportunity to put the quarterback in the best position to be successful. I think that’s highly valuable and obviously with a now going to be a second year quarterback, that is a valuable trait for a head coach to have. I also think you see with some of these longer longevity coaches to be on the defensive side, I think there’s an advantage with defensive coaches of they tend to be very good problems solvers.

To hear Jansen’s full comments from today, be sure to listen to it below and subscribe to the Mac & Bone Show wherever you get your podcasts.

