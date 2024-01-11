JJ Jansen on the Current Coaching Market

The Panthers coaching search is well underway with ten interview requests out for external candidates to go along with their two internal candidates. The team conducted and concluded their first interview virtually on Wednesday, as they sat down and heard the pitch from interim head coach Chris Tabor, who posted a 1-5 record after taking over for Frank Reich in Week 12 of the season.
The team still has at least eleven interviews to conduct as they search for their tenth head coach in franchise history. Here is the list of remaining coaching candidates that will interview with the team at some point.
- Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan
- Buccaneers offensive coordinator Dave Canales
- Panthers defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero
- Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson
- Eagles offensive coordinator Brian Johnson
- Ravens defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald
- Ravens offensive coordinator Todd Monken
- Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris
- Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn
- Texans offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik
- Dolphins offensive coordinator Frank Smith
On Thursday, the team’s long snapper JJ Jansen stopped by with the Mac & Bone Show and was asked about the modern head coaches and the advantages of both offensive and defensive guys.
There’s a lot of different styles and obviously the NFL has moved with its rules to a very offensive minded league. Most of the best new, young coaches tend to be offense. Obviously there’s some defensive coaches now that have had long, long track records. I think the biggest thing that you see is a head coach and it’s coordinators that do a really good job of putting the players in a position to be successful and I think that’s the biggest thing. However you do that is sort of its own characteristic to your team. The thing that I think you see a lot of offensive coaches is they do have a great opportunity to put the quarterback in the best position to be successful. I think that’s highly valuable and obviously with a now going to be a second year quarterback, that is a valuable trait for a head coach to have. I also think you see with some of these longer longevity coaches to be on the defensive side, I think there’s an advantage with defensive coaches of they tend to be very good problems solvers.
To hear Jansen’s full comments from today, be sure to listen to it below and subscribe to the Mac & Bone Show wherever you get your podcasts.
JJ Jansen on the Current Coaching Market was originally published on wfnz.com
-
Allegations From A Suspect TikTok Video Has Bishop T. D. Jakes Trending On X For All The Wrong Reasons
-
Halle Bailey & DDG Welcome A Baby Boy
-
T.I. and Tiny Harris Sued For Alleged Sexual Assault
-
EXCUSE ME?! College Chancellor Fired For X-Rated Side Hustle With Wife
-
Prepare for Bad Weather Tuesday, RDU!
-
Mystery Unveiled: Meet ‘RHOP’ Star Mia Thornton’s New Man Revealed On New Year’s
-
Red Carpet Rundown: Angela Bassett Receives An Honorary Oscar In An ‘Award-Winning’ Dolce & Gabbana Gown
-
Bulge Wars: Safaree Posts Workout Video Mocking Wiz Khalifa With Package On Display