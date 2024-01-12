Chatham County Offering Free Income Tax Prep Assistance

K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Chatham County Aging Services is now scheduling appointments for the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program, a free service of the IRS.

At each appointment, IRS-certified volunteers assist with basic income tax preparation duties at no cost. Eligibility is open to low-to-middle income individuals of all ages. Volunteers may assist with identifying eligible credits such as the Earned Income Tax Credit and Child Tax Credit, which can reduce tax bills. These credits can also result in a refund, even if an individual is not required to file.

“While Chatham County Aging Services is known for the benefits it provides to the 55-and-over population, it is important to note that the VITA program is accessible to qualifying persons of any age,” said Linda Saum, VITA Administrator. “We encourage individuals to contact us for an initial call, even if they are unsure that they qualify. In fact, you may be eligible for VITA and not even know it.”

To schedule an appointment, individuals should call the Aging Services VITA line at 919-542-4512 ext. 225. Appointments will be held in Pittsboro, Siler City, and Goldston. In addition, VITA will host a Facilitated Self-Assistance Program, where individuals provide their own equipment and prepare their own tax returns while VITA volunteers are available to answer questions.

The appointment schedule is listed below. Last year, the VITA program in Chatham County processed 680 total returns.

Pittsboro Center for Active Living – 365 Highway 87 North, Pittsboro, NC 27312

Wednesdays, February 7-April 10, 1-4 p.m.

Wednesday, February 14 and Wednesday, February 28, 5:30-7 p.m.

Saturdays, February 3-April 13, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. (Except March 2 and April 6)

Siler City Center for Active Living – 112 Village Lake Road, Siler City, NC 27344

Tuesdays, February 6-April 9, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. (Except March 12 and April 2)

Saturdays, March 2 and April 6, 11 a.m.-4 p.m.

Goldston Town Hall – 40 Coral Avenue, Goldston, NC 27252

Tuesdays, March 12 and April 2, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.

Chatham County Offering Free Income Tax Prep Assistance was originally published on foxync.com