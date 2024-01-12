Joe Person Offers More Intel Into Panthers HC & GM Search

K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

For the third time under David Tepper’s ownership, the Carolina Panthers are looking for a football coach to bring winning football back to the Carolina’s, something Panther fans haven’t experienced since 2017. Tepper was looking for a head coach this time last year, after firing Matt Rhule in the middle of the 2022 season. After hiring Frank Reich, that experiment only lasted 11 games, before Reich was promptly fired after a 1-10 start.

This week alone, Tepper has reportedly interviewed at least four head coaching candidates, after requesting permission to interview nine such candidates for the job. The Panthers are also in need of hiring a GM, but it appears that specific hire will take place after Tepper hires his next head coach.

Panthers beat reporter for The Athletic, Joe Person joined the Wes & Walker Show earlier today on WFNZ, to provide more insight into the ongoing head coach, and general manager searches. During his time on WFNZ, Person explains why this is going to be a lengthy search, if David Tepper will once again have a say in the staff that is put together, how the hire will impact Bryce Young, and what Carolina’s approach is to find their next general manager.

