The Charlotte Hornets shot just 28 percent in the first half, creating a mountain too steep to climb in a 104-87 loss to the Miami Heat on Sunday night.

Bam Adebayo led the Heat with 24 points & Tyler Herro added 21, with Jaime Jacquez pouring in 15 in the opening quarter before leaving with a groin injury.

The Heat swept the season series from their Southeast Division rivals, on a night when they honored Dwayne Wade’s career as he prepares to enter the Hall of Fame. Team President Pat Riley announced Wade will be honored with the franchise’s first statue outside of Kaseya Center.

Charlotte looked to have a boost with some injury fortune, but failed to capitalize on the offensive end, scoring just 31 points in the opening half. The woes really hit home from three, as the Hornets shot just 10-of-39 from beyond three (26%). The Hornets had three players with 20 or more as Terry Rozier led the Hornets with 26 points, LaMelo Ball had 21 and Miles Bridges scored 20.

Sunday’s loss for the Hornets marked their fifth consecutive defeat, and their 16th of their last 17 contests. Charlotte has failed to reach the century mark in points in three of its last four contests, all while allowing more than 100 points in every game this season.

A three-game road trip concludes for the Hornets (8-29) on Wednesday night when Charlotte visits the New Orleans Pelicans. Coverage begins on Sports Radio 92.7 WFNZ at 7 PM with tip just after 8 PM.

Quiet First Half Leads to Hornets’ Fifth Straight Loss was originally published on wfnz.com