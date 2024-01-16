Listen Live
Issa Reunion! Martin Cast Reunites at The Emmys

Published on January 16, 2024

'Death At A Funeral' Press Conference

Source: Vera Anderson / Getty

Martin Lawrence reunited with his former Martin costars Tisha Campbell, Carl Anthony Payne II, and Tichina Arnold at the 2023 Emmy Awards on Monday night, appearing in a replica of the sitcom’s living room set at the Peacock Theatre in Los Angeles to present the nominees for Lead Actor in a Comedy Series.

In the segment, Payne was under the impression that Martin would at long last receive the Emmy it deserves. “A matter a fact, I’ve got my speech on deck, too,” he said.

“No, no Carl — we’re not winning an Emmy tonight. Please sit your butt down,” Campbell interjected. Arnold clarified, “We’re presenting an award not being presented with one, knucklehead.”

But, of course, Payne wasn’t wrong — “we should’ve won an Emmy during our run,” Campbell added.

Lawrence last reunited with the cast in 2022 for a BET+ special in celebration of the sitcom’s 30th anniversary. Affion Crockett hosted the special, which also brought the stars back to the iconic and colorful living room from the series to look back at the most memorable moments and pay tribute to late costar Tommy Ford, who died in 2016 at the age of 52. The special featured star-studded cameos from Snoop Dogg, Brian McKnight, and Tracy Morgan, among others.

