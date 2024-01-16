Issa Reunion! Martin Cast Reunites at The Emmys

Martin Lawrence reunited with his former Martin costars Tisha Campbell, Carl Anthony Payne II, and Tichina Arnold at the 2023 Emmy Awards on Monday night, appearing in a replica of the sitcom’s living room set at the Peacock Theatre in Los Angeles to present the nominees for Lead Actor in a Comedy Series.
In the segment, Payne was under the impression that Martin would at long last receive the Emmy it deserves. “A matter a fact, I’ve got my speech on deck, too,” he said.
“No, no Carl — we’re not winning an Emmy tonight. Please sit your butt down,” Campbell interjected. Arnold clarified, “We’re presenting an award not being presented with one, knucklehead.”
But, of course, Payne wasn’t wrong — “we should’ve won an Emmy during our run,” Campbell added.
