Warmth For Wake Can Help You During This Cold Season!

Warmth for Wake is a seasonal energy assistance outreach program that is sponsored by Wake County Health & Human Services. The project begins in October and ends in March of each year.

The goal of the program is to provide fuel to low-income residents of Wake County during the coldest winter months.

Learn about what assistance is available to those in need, and how to volunteer or donate to support this program.

https://www.wake.gov/departments-government/health-human-services/programs-assistance/energy-assistance-help-heating-cooling-and-water/warmth-wake