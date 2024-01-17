Listen Live
Ayeeedubb

Katt Williams Fires Back at Ludacris in his own Diss Song

Published on January 17, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

K97.5 Featured Video
CLOSE
Rick Ross 40th Birthday Celebration

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

Katt Williams has responded to Ludacris with his own fiery freestyle laced with some salacious lines.

The comedian made an appearance on Suge Knight‘s Collect Call podcast on Tuesday (January 16) and premiered his lyrical response during the episode.

Luda had earlier dissed Williams in a freestyle over Kanye West’s “Devil In a New Dress” after the Friday After Next star made disparaging comments about him during his viral interview with Shannon Sharpe.

The freestyle begins at the 19:25 mark.

More from K97.5

K97.5

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close