Katt Williams Fires Back at Ludacris in his own Diss Song

Katt Williams has responded to Ludacris with his own fiery freestyle laced with some salacious lines.

The comedian made an appearance on Suge Knight‘s Collect Call podcast on Tuesday (January 16) and premiered his lyrical response during the episode.

Luda had earlier dissed Williams in a freestyle over Kanye West’s “Devil In a New Dress” after the Friday After Next star made disparaging comments about him during his viral interview with Shannon Sharpe.

The freestyle begins at the 19:25 mark.