The Carolina Panthers are in the midst of their first round of coaching interviews as they search for their tenth head coach in the franchise.

Prior to today the team had already conducted interviews with two internal candidates, interim head coach Chris Tabor and defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero, and three external candidates, Ravens offensive coordinator Todd Monken, Ravens defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald and Dolphins offensive coordinator Frank Smith. All five of those interviews, as well as today’s with Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris and Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn were all conducted virtually. The team will conduct interviews with Brian Callahan and Dave Canales tomorrow and Ben Johnson on Friday.

On Wednesday morning, Mac and Bone discussed these ten candidates and told who they like and dislike from the group.

Panthers Continuing With Coaching Interviews was originally published on wfnz.com