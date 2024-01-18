New Durham high school will help students enter health care industry

A new school is coming to Durham that will allow students to kick start a career in health care.
Duke University Health System, Durham Technical Community College and Durham Public Schools are partnering to start the program with a $29.5 million grant from Bloomberg Philanthropies.
Student will have a chance to earn an associate’s degree or workforce credential related to health care while also earning their high school diploma.
The effort to put more health care workers in the field comes as the CEO of Duke University Health System said there were almost 5,000 nurse openings in the Duke system last year.
The school will accept 100 rising ninth graders next January.
Classes are set to begin in fall 2025.
