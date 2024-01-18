Listen Live
Jennifer Lopez Unveil’s ‘This is Me…Now: A Love Story’

Published on January 18, 2024

Jennifer Lopez is set to embark on an unprecedented musical journey with her latest project, ‘This Is Me…Now: A Love Story.’

Unlike anything she has done before, the album and love story delve into Lopez’s evolution, emphasizing the themes of love and self-love.

 

 

Directed by Grammy-winner Dave Meyers, known for his work with top artists like Ariana Grande, Taylor Swift, and Kendrick Lamar, the project boasts an all-star cast featuring Fat Joe, Trevor Noah, Post Malone, Sofia Vergara, and more.

The first single from the upcoming album, “Can’t Get Enough,” dropped on Jan. 10th, accompanied by a captivating music video on YouTube. Fans can mark Feb. 16th on their calendars, as both the album This is Me…Now and the cinematic love story will be globally streamed on Prime Video, promising an immersive and unique experience for Lopez enthusiasts.

