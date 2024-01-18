K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

The former executive for Washington, Vinny Cerrato joined Kyle Bailey as he weighed in on the mess the Panthers find themselves in, and the concerns arising from David Tepper being compared to Vinny’s former boss Dan Snyder.

When accessing the Panthers current situation, Vinny noted that during his time with Eddie Debartolo and the 49ers Vinny noted how Eddie would let the personnel people do their job compared to Dan Snyder wanted to be a part of every decision, and would be a part of the combine interviews which Vinny thinks is the problem with David Tepper as an owner.

Vinny would also go on to break down some potential HC candidates for the Panthers, as well as what he thinks the future could hold for Bryce Young.

LISTEN TO THE FULL CONVERSATION WITH KYLE BAILEY HERE:

Vinny Cerrato Weighs In On The Panthers Current Situation was originally published on wfnz.com