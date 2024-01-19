Freezing temperatures: Ways to protect your pets from cold weather

K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

The SPCA of Wake County is asking pet owners to protect their pets from harsh temperatures this winter.

According to the SPCA, freezing temperatures can pose fatal risks for humans and pets alike.

“A general rule is if it’s too cold for you, it’s too cold for your pets,” says SPCA of Wake County Staff Veterinarian Dr. Alice Hunsucker.

The SPCA offered the following reminders:

Bring all pets indoors, even outdoor pets, with only short trips outside to relieve themselves.

When pets do come inside, wipe off their paws to prevent possible burns from salt and other materials used to melt snow and ice as well as preventing pets from ingesting it.

If bringing a pet inside is not an option, add straw to their shelter to provide warmth and insulation. It is required by North Carolina law that pets have a shelter regardless of the weather.

“This isn’t just about us not wanting these animals to be uncomfortable. There are health problems these pets can face when they are left out in these near freezing temperatures. Just like humans, animals can suffer from hypothermia and frostbite or freeze to death. That’s what we don’t want to happen,” added Dr. Hunsucker.