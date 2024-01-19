K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

At 8-29, the Hornets are set to be sellers and not buyers at the upcoming NBA trade deadline next month. When the season started, it was reasonable to believe the team could be in a better situation at the trade deadline and could’ve been buyers, to ensure themselves as a playoff team in the Eastern Conference.

With the play of Terry Rozier, the veteran guard will be in high demand, with the Miami Heat expected to be involved. The experience of Gordon Hayward, combined with his expiring contract, will also make him a hot commodity. To talk about all the options the Hornets will have at their disposal, Doug Branson, the co-host of the Locked on Hornets Podcast, joined the Wes & Walker Show on WFNZ. Branson talked about how Charlotte should go about trading away Terry Rozier, how new ownership will play a role, and what it means for the future of the franchise moving forward.

You can catch the Wes & Walker Show every weekday from 12-3 PM, on Sports Radio 92.7 WFNZ, and the WFNZ app.

Doug Branson Previews Hornets Trade Deadline Options was originally published on wfnz.com