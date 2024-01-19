K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

The Charlotte Hornets snapped the league’s longest active losing streak at six as they defeated the San Antonio Spurs, 124-120, on Friday night at Spectrum Center.

LaMelo Ball led the Hornets with 28 points, including two buzzer-beaters to end the first and third quarters. It was Ball’s acrobatic layup which eluded three defenders that allowed the Hornets to take a three-point lead with 26.5 seconds remaining.

Brandon Miller showed out on a night where the man picked before him, Victor Wembanyama, sat due to a lingering ankle issue. Miller scored 24 points with a career-high nine rebounds, including two big free throws to extend Charlotte’s lead to two possessions in the final sequence of the game.

Charlotte won for just the third time since the beginning of December, having struggled with the combination of long road swings and a flurry of staggering injuries.

The Hornets (9-30) won’t have long to try for their next triumph, welcoming the Philadelphia 76ers to the Spectrum Center on Saturday night in the second night of a back-to-back. You can hear the coverage on Sports Radio WFNZ at 6 PM with tip time at 7 PM.

Hornets Snap Losing Streak with Home Win Over Spurs was originally published on wfnz.com