Dave Chappelle Responds to Katt Williams

Published on January 21, 2024

Dave Chappelle: The Dreamer

Source: Courtesy of Netflix / Dave Chappelle: The Dreamer

Just when we thought things were simmering down a little, Dave Chappelle responds to Katt Williams viral interview.

Dave Chappelle expressed that he disagreed with Katt Williams criticizing fellow Black comedians. During his set at the San Jose Improv on January 19, the veteran comedian openly discussed Williams targeting Cedric The Entertainer and Steve Harvey.

“He didn’t say anything about any of these white boys. None of these white boys function like that,” said Chappelle. “Katt is one of the best painters in the game. So why are you drawing ugly pictures of us? Stop.”

Now Chappelle did express loving Katt, but he clearly wasn’t feeling his remarks.

Read the full story here.

Dave Chappelle Responds to Katt Williams  was originally published on theblockcharlotte.com

