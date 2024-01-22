An early morning crash on I-95 in Johnston County claimed the lives of four, including the 17-year-old driver.
As reported by WRAL, at 2:39 am, a state trooper saw a car traveling north on I-95 at the 91.5-mile marker, speeding at 104 mph. The trooper attempted to catch up but did not initiate a traffic stop or pursuit since the vehicle was out of sight.
The driver crashed into several trees as he attempted to exit the interstate at Brogden Road. The back-seat passengers were ejected from the car, while the driver and front-seat passenger were trapped inside.
All four occupants died at the scene.
The driver has been identified as 17-year-old Alan Lee Lockamy of Archer Lodge. The three passengers have not been identified at press time.
The investigation is ongoing. This is a developing story.
Car Crash on I-95 Kills 17-Year-Old Driver, 3 Others was originally published on foxync.com
