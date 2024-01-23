H.S. Principal Injured During Fight At Varsity Basketball Game

A Chatham County principal was injured as she was trying to break up a fight during a varsity basketball game.
As reported by ABC11, the fight happened during a game between Hugh M. Cummings High School and Jordan-Matthews High School. According to Chatham County Sheriff’s Office, the fight broke out between a group of Cummings fans, but it’s unknown what the fight was about.
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:
April Burko, principal of Jordan-Matthews High, stepped in to try and break the fight up. She ended up getting knocked to the ground and injured. The extent of her injuries have not been released.
Meanwhile, 18-year-old Jamari Amir Jones has been identified as the person who knocked Burko to the ground. A criminal summons has been issued for his arrest on assault charges.
-
G Herbo Gets 3 Years Probation In Credit Card Fraud Scheme
-
Ex-Girlfriend Of Late Rapper Juice WRLD Hawks Vaulted Sex Tape
-
Blueface In Jail For Probation Violation & Won’t Be Released Until The Summer
-
Allegations From A Suspect TikTok Video Has Bishop T. D. Jakes Trending On X For All The Wrong Reasons
-
R. Kelly Admits He “Cannot Read Or Understand Words” Beyond Grade-School Level
-
Red Carpet Rundown: Angela Bassett Receives An Honorary Oscar In An ‘Award-Winning’ Dolce & Gabbana Gown
-
Stephen A. Smith Rips “B-tch” And “Fat Piece of Sh-t” Jason Whitlock In NSFW Rant, Social Media Explodes
-
Bulge Wars: Safaree Posts Workout Video Mocking Wiz Khalifa With Package On Display