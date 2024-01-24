Heat, hot water fixed at residence hall, Shaw University says

K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) — Students at Shaw University told ABC11 that they have not had heat or hot water at Dimple Newsome Residence Hall since they returned from winter break.

Residence halls reopened on Jan. 2, and classes resumed on Jan. 10.

“It’s cold. Everything is just freezing. People are showering by warming up hot water in water bottles,” Michael, a Shaw University student living at Dimple Newsome told ABC11. “It’s just treacherous right now.”

Officials at Shaw said they’ve had ongoing issues with the heat at Dimple Newsome.

“Maintenance professionals were working to fix the problem during winter break while students were away from campus. In early January, the matter was resolved for several days, but the recent cold snap caused the issue with the boiler system to return,” Shaw University’s Interim Director of Communications and Marketing John McCann said.

Late Monday night, Shaw said the heat was finally working and the “water temperature is rising” in Dimple Newsome dorm.

“Maintenance professionals are monitoring the situation to make sure the system remains stable,” the university added.

Students weren’t so sure the problem was resolved for good, though some told ABC11 that the water did seem to be getting a little warmer.

Affected students were being allowed to use the showers at a residence hall a block away, but amid the coldest temperatures Raleigh has seen in months, some students said it was not a reasonable solution.

“That’s the best fix that we have. It’s not ideal, and we want to do better by our students,” McCann said, referring to the temporary shower solution.

In a statement to students and media on Monday, Shaw University said: “Students residing in the Dimple Newsome dorm are safe and warm. The extremely cold weather is compromising the ability of its boiler system to simultaneously heat the living space and consistently provide hot water. Students have access to another residence hall for personal care. Maintenance professionals are working to resolve the matter.”