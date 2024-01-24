Listen Live
Snoop Dogg New Movie “The UnderDoggs”

Published on January 24, 2024

Snoop Dogg x Skechers Big Game

Source: Courtesy / Skechers

Snoop Dogg is back for an all-new comedy, this time in a starring role in “The UnderDoggs” on Prime TV January 25. Snoop Dogg stars as Jaycen Jennings – a washed-up professional football player who is ordered to perform community service after crashing his expensive sports car. Given his experience with football, Jennings is ordered by the judge to coach a youth tackle football league, which surprisingly ends up giving him a new purpose in life.

The film also stars Tika Sumpter, Andrew Schulz, Mike Epps, George Lopez, and Kandi Burruss.

Check out the trailer

