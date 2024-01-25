When could you receive your federal tax refund?

K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

The IRS will start accepting your 2023 tax returns in just a few days. But when will you get your money?

Remember: You have to file your tax return and pay any owed taxes by April 15. That’s the case for most states as well, with exceptions for taxpayers in Maine or Massachusetts who have until April 17 because of the Patriot’s Day and Emancipation Day holidays — which are not federal holidays. The IRS expects more than 128.7 million tax returns filed by the April deadline, according to a news release.

“As our transformation efforts take hold, taxpayers will continue to see marked improvement in IRS operations in the upcoming filing season,” IRS Commissioner Danny Werfel said in the release. “IRS employees are working hard to make sure that new funding is used to help taxpayers by making the process of preparing and filing taxes easier.”

The IRS said it issues most refunds in less than 21 calendar days. However, the agency warns against relying on receiving your refund by a certain date, such as for a bill or major purchase. Be sure to request the refund via direct deposit and avoid any errors or issues that could delay your refund.

If you file an amended return or send it in by mail, it could take four weeks or longer. Your refund could also be delayed for the following reasons: It needs additional review It’s affected by identity theft or fraud It was referred to the IRS by the bank because of suspicious activity It includes a claim for an earned income tax credit or an additional child tax credit or includes a Form 8379 for an Injured Spouse Allocation.

You can check your refund status by using Where’s My Refund on IRS.gov or the IRS2Go app. It will appear around 24 hours after you file a current-year return electronically. You’ll need your Social Security number or individual taxpayer ID number, your filing status, and the exact amount on your return.

If you’re expecting a refund that includes an earned income tax credit or an additional child tax credit, the IRS can’t issue those until mid-February. State refunds follow a similar process. To get yours as quickly as possible, e-file and provide direct deposit information.