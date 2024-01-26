Megan Thee Stallion drops “Hiss” and Nicki Minaj Responds

K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Nicki Minaj has responded to Megan Thee Stallion with some bars of her own after being dissed on “Hiss.”

After teasing the venomous song earlier this week, Meg released her new single on Friday (January 26) — and it appears to contain some shots at Nicki.

“These hoes don’t be mad at Megan, these hoes mad at Megan’s Law/ I don’t really know what the problem is, but I guarantee y’all don’t want me to start,” the Houston native raps.

“Megan’s Law” appears to be aimed at Nicki’s husband, Kenneth Petty, as it references the federal law requiring authorities to make information available to the public regarding registered sex offenders.

Petty was given three years’ probation and one year house detention in 2022 after failing to register as a sex offender in California, where he and Nicki moved in 2019 before getting married.

His sex offender status stems from a 1995 conviction for the first-degree attempted rape of a 16-year-old girl, for which he spent four years in prison.

Shortly after Megan Thee Stallion dropped “Hiss,” Nicki Minaj responded on Instagram Live where she played a snippet of a new song containing some choice words aimed at Tina Snow.

Referencing the July 2020 shooting that wounded Megan’s feet — and for which Tory Lanez was imprisoned — she raps: Bad bitch she like six foot, I call her Big Foot/ The bitch fell off, I said get up on your good foot.”

Nicki could be heard laughing while playing the snippet, which she ran back multiple times.

She also said during the broadcast: “You have three Grammys and you have to learn how to rap on the beat and be comfortable in the music,” before doing an impression of Megan rapping in a thick Southern drawl.

Further mocking her rival’s shooting injuries, Nicki posted a photo of her freshly pedicured feet on X (formerly Twitter).

Meg then appeared to respond on her Instagram Stories by posting a photo of herself laughing.