Save the date: Free prom dress event in Raleigh for all high school students

A free prom dress event is approaching its second year in Raleigh.

Last year, the inaugural Say Yes to the Prom Dress event provided free dresses for 110 high school students — but dozens of dresses were leftover. With a new, bigger space and more dresses, Jennifer Payne, the founder of the I Am Worth It Foundation, hopes to reach many more students this year.

This year, the I Am Worth It Foundation, a scholarship fund, has partnered with SAGE (Saving Adolescent Girls Everywhere). The nonprofit, founded in 2018, serves girls in southeast Raleigh and other communities with educational programs, social events and more.

The 2024 Say Yes to the Prom Dress event will be held Saturday, March 2, between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. at Raleigh’s Tarboro Road Community Center, 121 N. Tarboro St.

Since the event will be held in a gym at the Tarboro Road Community Center, there will be room for more participants — and for more fun.

Say Yes to the Prom Dress will feature DJ music, a 360-degree photo booth, drinks, snacks and prom-related raffle prizes, including facials, nails, permanent jewelry, spray tans and more.

“It’s exciting to be able to come together to create this prom experience for girls,” Tatiana Cooper, founder of SAGE, said.

Hundreds of prom dresses in sizes and styles for all bodies will be on display for attendees to try on in individual, pop-up dressing rooms.

Parents, friends and partners are invited to accompany their high school students looking for a dress.

“There’s absolutely no limit,” Payne said. “We encourage them to bring anybody they have by their side who they want to share that experience with.”