Arts & Entertainment

Vivica A. Fox To Host Food Competition Series 'Family Recipe Rumble'

Published on January 26, 2024

Vivica A. Fox

Source: Vivica A. Fox / Vivica A. Fox

Vivica A. Fox is jumping into the kitchen for her latest unscripted series. She has teamed with Rainbow Heads Productions and Woody Woodbeck, a producer on Bravo’s Southern Hospitality, to develop Family Recipe Rumble (w/t).

The series will follow two families battling it out for culinary supremacy and a $10,000 prize. They will put their family recipes to the test, while sharing their stories.

