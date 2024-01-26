Vivica A. Fox To Host Food Competition Series ‘Family Recipe Rumble’

K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Vivica A. Fox is jumping into the kitchen for her latest unscripted series. She has teamed with Rainbow Heads Productions and Woody Woodbeck, a producer on Bravo’s Southern Hospitality, to develop Family Recipe Rumble (w/t).

The series will follow two families battling it out for culinary supremacy and a $10,000 prize. They will put their family recipes to the test, while sharing their stories.