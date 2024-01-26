Vivica A. Fox To Host Food Competition Series ‘Family Recipe Rumble’

Vivica A. Fox is jumping into the kitchen for her latest unscripted series. She has teamed with Rainbow Heads Productions and Woody Woodbeck, a producer on Bravo’s Southern Hospitality, to develop Family Recipe Rumble (w/t).
The series will follow two families battling it out for culinary supremacy and a $10,000 prize. They will put their family recipes to the test, while sharing their stories.
-
G Herbo Gets 3 Years Probation In Credit Card Fraud Scheme
-
Ex-Girlfriend Of Late Rapper Juice WRLD Hawks Vaulted Sex Tape
-
Blueface In Jail For Probation Violation & Won’t Be Released Until The Summer
-
R. Kelly Admits He “Cannot Read Or Understand Words” Beyond Grade-School Level
-
Allegations From A Suspect TikTok Video Has Bishop T. D. Jakes Trending On X For All The Wrong Reasons
-
Dexter Scott King, Martin Luther King Jr.’s Son, Has Sadly Passed Away At 62
-
Should Lil Nas X Be Forgiven For ‘Blasphemous’ New Music Video And Single, “J CHRIST”?
-
Welcome To My TED Talk: Did Chrisette Michele Just Make A (Good) Point About Cancel Culture?