The Orange County Board of Elections is hosting a Free Photo ID event at Carrboro Town Hall, 301 W Main St. Carrboro, NC 27510, on Friday, Feb. 2 from 2 to 5 p.m.
Voters may also use this opportunity to register to vote or update their registration.
To obtain a free ID, voters will complete an ID request form providing their name, date of birth and the last four digits of their Social Security Number. No additional documents are required, and no appointment is necessary.
For more information contact the Orange County Board of Elections and 919-245-2350.
Free Voter ID Event In Orange County was originally published on foxync.com
-
G Herbo Gets 3 Years Probation In Credit Card Fraud Scheme
-
Ex-Girlfriend Of Late Rapper Juice WRLD Hawks Vaulted Sex Tape
-
Blueface In Jail For Probation Violation & Won’t Be Released Until The Summer
-
R. Kelly Admits He “Cannot Read Or Understand Words” Beyond Grade-School Level
-
Allegations From A Suspect TikTok Video Has Bishop T. D. Jakes Trending On X For All The Wrong Reasons
-
Dexter Scott King, Martin Luther King Jr.’s Son, Has Sadly Passed Away At 62
-
Should Lil Nas X Be Forgiven For ‘Blasphemous’ New Music Video And Single, “J CHRIST”?
-
Welcome To My TED Talk: Did Chrisette Michele Just Make A (Good) Point About Cancel Culture?