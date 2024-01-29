Donald Glover Will Reportedly Earn $52M in his new role on “Community”

Donald Glover Strikes Another Big Deal with “Community” Reunion Movie
Multi-talented writer, actor, director, artist, comedian, and DJ, Donald Glover, has bagged yet another significant project. He has officially signed on to star alongside his “Community” co-stars in an upcoming reunion movie. Although news of Glover’s involvement was announced in April 2023, his co-star Joel McHale revealed an additional detail on the Emmys’ red carpet.
“Well, Donald’s agreed to do it, so that was pretty much our [hurdle],” McHale said. “We paid him $52 million.”
Donald Glover’s Achievements Since Leaving the Show in 2013 Since leaving the show in 2013, Donald Glover has accomplished a great deal. He has released three albums, created and wrapped up his hit FX series “Atlanta”, and acted in blockbuster films such as Spider-Man, Lion King and Star Wars. Glover also signed an eight-figure contract with Amazon Prime to release “Guava Island,” “Sw”Community” Fans Rejoice as Production Goal is Achieved
The cult following of the TV show “Community” has finally seen their wish come true with the release of the movie, fulfilling the production’s goal of six seasons and a movie. However, the NBC sitcom was not as popular as other comedies on the network, such as “The Office” and “30 Rock.” As per Deadline, the show was ranked No. 60 in the US in 2010, compared to “The Office” at No. 11 and “30 Rock” at No. 36.
“Community” was overshadowed by higher-rated shows like “Sunday Night Football,” “The Biggest Loser,” “Parenthood,” “The Apprentice,” “Heroes,” “Law and Order: SVU,” and “The Marriage Ref” on NBC.arm,” and the upcoming “Mr. & Mrs. Smith.” He’s received numerous awards, including five Grammys, two Emmys, two NAACP Image Awards, a Golden Globe, and an MTV Video Music Award. In 2017, he made history as the first Black man to win an Emmy for Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series.
