Donald Glover Will Reportedly Earn $52M in his new role on “Community”

Donald Glover Strikes Another Big Deal with “Community” Reunion Movie

Multi-talented writer, actor, director, artist, comedian, and DJ, Donald Glover, has bagged yet another significant project. He has officially signed on to star alongside his “Community” co-stars in an upcoming reunion movie. Although news of Glover’s involvement was announced in April 2023, his co-star Joel McHale revealed an additional detail on the Emmys’ red carpet.

“Well, Donald’s agreed to do it, so that was pretty much our [hurdle],” McHale said. “We paid him $52 million.”