Chance The Rapper New Freestyle “I Will Be Your” (Video)

Published on January 29, 2024

SoundCloud Go Launch

Source: Mike Pont / Getty

Chance The Rapper has released his first song of 2024 “I Will Be Your (Black Star Line Freestyle)” “Just some bars and a soul sample for your timeline,” Chance The Rapper tweeted. The Chicago native shared the entire “I Will Be Your (Black Star Line Freestyle)” record on his X account.

Chance also uploaded the 160-second track to his official YouTube channel. “I Will Be Your (Black Star Line Freestyle)” represents the Grammy winner’s first addition to his song catalog since 2022.

