Chance The Rapper New Freestyle “I Will Be Your” (Video)

K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Chance The Rapper has released his first song of 2024 “I Will Be Your (Black Star Line Freestyle)” “Just some bars and a soul sample for your timeline,” Chance The Rapper tweeted. The Chicago native shared the entire “I Will Be Your (Black Star Line Freestyle)” record on his X account.

Chance also uploaded the 160-second track to his official YouTube channel. “I Will Be Your (Black Star Line Freestyle)” represents the Grammy winner’s first addition to his song catalog since 2022.