Jennifer Lopez New Music Video for “Can’t Get Enough” ft Latto (Video)

Jennifer Lopez Unveils New Music Video for “Can’t Get Enough”

Jennifer Lopez has premiered her latest music video for “Can’t Get Enough,” featuring Grammy-nominated rapper Latto. This is the second single from her upcoming Amazon Original, titled This Is Me…Now: A Love Story, following the successful release of her debut single and video. This will be Lopez’s ninth studio album, marking her first major musical project in almost a decade. The album, which is inspired by the music of This Is Me…Now: A Love Story, is available for pre-order now and will be released in its entirety on Feb. 16th, 2024.

Directed by Tanu Muiño, known for her work with top artists like Harry Styles and Cardi B, the video promises to be one of Lopez’s hottest yet, with the artist performing her stunts—in heels. The collaboration with Latto showcases the fusion of the Bronx and Atlanta in an “epic J.Lo” style video.

“Can’t Get Enough” was co-written and produced by Lopez, Rogét Chahayed, HitBoy, and Jeff “Gitty” Gitelman, with additional contributions from various accomplished songwriter-producers.