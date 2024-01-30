The Super Bowl Soulful Celebration 25th Anniversary hosted Cedric the Entertainer and Tichina Arnold

K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

CBS Reveals Performances and Honorees for “The Super Bowl Soulful Celebration 25th Anniversary”

CBS has announced the performances and player honorees for the “Super Bowl Soulful Celebration 25th Anniversary” airing on February 10th, 2022. The event, previously known as the “Super Bowl Gospel Celebration,” will air on CBS Television Network at 8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT, and stream on Paramount+. Cedric the Entertainer and Tichina Arnold of CBS’ “The Neighborhood” will host the event.

Nate Burleson, co-host of CBS Mornings, will receive the “Lifetime of Inspiration” Award during the program. This award recognizes Burleson’s contributions to media, philanthropy, business, and his substantial impact on the NFL and people of faith. The accolade has been presented six times in the event’s 25-year history, with previous recipients including Tony Dungy, Ray Lewis, Tim Brown, Troy Vincent, and Deion Sanders.

Related Stories Petey Pablo Comes Home For Bimbé Festival 2023

The show will feature performances by renowned artists Earth, Wind & Fire, Kirk Franklin, Mary Mary, and Robin Thicke, as well as a performance by The Players Choir. The special will also pay tribute to exceptional NFL players for their remarkable contributions on and off the field.

The following players will be honored during the event:

Damar Hamlin, Buffalo Bills (S), will receive the New Beginnings Award, recognizing his dedication and resilience in overcoming obstacles to achieve success.

Markquese Bell, Dallas Cowboys (LB), will be honored as the HBCU Player of the Year, celebrating his remarkable achievements and impact while representing Historically Black Colleges and Universities.